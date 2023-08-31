The Tunnels: 31 Aug 2023

Dust, Mud, and [redacted]

“You got enough troubles ay Juni....the whiskey....the smoke? I can smell it in the air....you don’t sleep, can’ you sleep?” — Madridsto

Y’know in France . In France, I got used to seeing men die...never got used to seeing horses die...

“Judinho...Judinho....you’re not yourself, we should call a doctor” — Madridsto

Madridsto lies often travel faster than truths ....but I know what this is...It’s just myself talking to myself about myself. ( lighter flicks) . and ometimes it lasts all night...while I lie here and I listen to the shovels...the picks against that wall there. And I pray the sun will come up the curtains before they break through...No. I don’t pray. I hope . And sometimes it happens . The sun beats them...but mostly...the shovels beat the sun .

Just a few more yards to go...through this bleak midwinter

— Judinho

“My god, the devil gets into you doesn’t it Juni!” — KungFuZizou “Said it was the moderators who made the nails for Vallejo’s cross and that’s why we’re cursed and restless. You have to move around or the guilt catches up with you...it all ” — Torez “Juni, we live somewhere between life and death — waiting to move along...” — Javz “Even at the top of a rocky mountain...he’ll be the same way he’s been since [redacted] died.” — tebby interrupts “In the end. We accept it.” — Javz “I understand that you have defeated many enemies Mr. Judinho. But now you have a new one. Inside you.” — “No need to say goodbye. No need to sleep. Just think Juni. ”— Judinho “By Order of The Peaky Blinders” - Ivatar

The Tunnels of Birmingham

Today we continue to celebrate La Liga’s Player of the Month of August — Jude Bellingham. A kid from the Birmingham. What a remarkable debut month.

‼️ Jude Bellingham's first month at Real Madrid:



• 3 games

• 4 goals

• 1 assists

• 3 wins

• 3 MOTM's

• La Liga POTM



Black Coal, Smoke, and Shovels

Although we’re still reeling as we hope that the club signs an attack minded player, Flo and company are still working towards removing some developing players. #9 will not be given to Reiner.

FINALLY, the transfer news you're been waiting for!



But hopefully we sign an attacker...

Separately, we need to have a convo about journalism in the era of Twitter.

Will The Sun Beat Them?

A new Champions League season is about to begin...

What Team Do You Want From Pot 1?

Napoli

Bayern

PSG

Benfica

