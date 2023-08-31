Managing Madrid Podcast: Should Real Madrid have signed Kane instead of waiting for Mbappe?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

How big of a mistake was it to pass up on Harry Kane while waiting for Kylian Mbappe?

442 or 433?

Carlo Anceloitt’s Christmas tree formation

Is Fede Valverde Real Madrid’s best right central midfielder?

Can Jude Bellingham sustain this kind of playing time and heavy offensive load?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)