Real Madrid face Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in Champions League Group C

Real Madrid have been drawn into Group C of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, along with Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin. The Spanish giants will be aiming for their 15th European crown.

Napoli

Real Madrid

Braga

Real Madrid are the clear favorites to top the group, despite not having signed a star striker and losing Vinicius Jr for several weeks due to injury.

Napoli, drawn from Pot 1, are the most likely challengers to Real Madrid. The Italian champions have also started their domestic campaign well, winning their first two matches and scoring five goals.

Braga are drawn from Pot 3, and came in third place in the Portuguese League last season. while Union Berlin enter as the fourth team in the group. The team led by Urs Fischer earned their spot by finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last season.

The first matchday of Group C will take place on September 19-20 and end on December 12-13.

Below are the full groups: