Real Madrid draw Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in Champions League Group Stage

Real Madrid will face Napoli, Union Berlin and Braga in the 2023-24 Champions League Draw Stage.

Los Blancos were in Pot 2 so this is definitely a very good outcome for this draw, as Real Madrid avoided teams like Bayern Munich, Manchester City or PSG in this first round of the competition.

While Napoli are still a great team, Real Madrid should be considered the heavy favorites to lead the group and advance to the Round of 16.

The competition will start when Vinicius is still recovering from his injury, so it will be interesting to see how Real Madrid cope with his absence as they try to find more weapons on offense so that they don't rely on the Brazilian winger as often as they did last year.