Churros y Tácticas Podcast: UCL Draw LIVE Reaction

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Ansu Fati’s loan to Brighton

Will Joao Felix go to Barca?

Is swapping Fati for Felix the right move for Barca?

LIVE reaction to UCL draw: Real Madrid’s group, Group of death, Spanish teams, etc

What’s going on with Joao Cancelo’s deal?

And much more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

