Churros y Tácticas Podcast: UCL Draw LIVE Reaction

Kiyan and Diego react in real time

By Kiyan Sobhani
UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Group Stage Draw Photo by Valerio Pennicino - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Ansu Fati’s loan to Brighton
  • Will Joao Felix go to Barca?
  • Is swapping Fati for Felix the right move for Barca?
  • LIVE reaction to UCL draw: Real Madrid’s group, Group of death, Spanish teams, etc
  • What’s going on with Joao Cancelo’s deal?
  • And much more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

