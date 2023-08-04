Open Thread: August 4, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the GOAL films with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

It’s a “Yeah” from Me

I mean, there’s no way Florentino wasn’t gonna get a tribute of this kind for all his contributions to the club’s success.

Real Madrid Sports City to be renamed after Florentino, yes or no? pic.twitter.com/WQJkgJKr9a — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) August 3, 2023

Happy BDAY to Brahim Diaz

Also welcome back.

The Streets and the Stands Remember