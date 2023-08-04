Real Madrid dropped interest in Harry Kane after learning that Mbappe could be attainable -report

Tottenham attacker Harry Kane was thought to be Real Madrid’s main priority for the striker position as soon as Karim Benzema left the Spanish capital, but Los Blancos dropped their interest in the British attacker after learning that PSG’s Kylian Mbappe could be attainable this summer, according to a report from Cadena SER.

Kane always made a lot of sense as a Benzema replacement. Ancelotti himself wanted to sign the British forward because of his playing style and his ability to score, but Madrid ultimately believe that they should not walk away from the possibility of signing Mbape.

Real Madrid are yet to engage in any kind of negotiation for Mbappe. Los Blancos think they have leverage and will remain patient until Paris Saint-Germain’s decrease their asking price and accept to sell Mbappe for a reasonable fee, according to club sources. This means that the situation won’t be solved as imminently as some reports in the Spanish press have been suggesting in recent days.

Right now, Madrid have no Plan B for Mbappe. If they can’t secure his signing this summer, they will face the 2023-2024 season with the current squad, hoping to finally sign Mbappe as a free agent in the summer of 2024.