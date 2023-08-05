Managing Madrid Podcast: How will Mbappe’s arrival affect Vinicius and Bellingham? MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

RANKED: Peak Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Pepe, and Eder Militao

Is Pepe underrated?

Arda Guler’s injury

Are we worried about Brahim Diaz?

What’s his future?

How will Kylian Mbappe’s arrival impact Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr?

Will Carlo Ancelotti go back to a low block?

Our feeling towards Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema the way they decided to end their careers

A different perspective on pre-season

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)