Open Thread: August 5, 2023

Yeah, it’s another slow news day...

Looks Fine

Real Madrid will officially unveil the 3rd kit on August 10th, (Thursday). @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/0HNggcNDu1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 5, 2023

What Do YOU Think?

I will never forget that season. Without a doubt, the best team to not win the UCL for me. That semi final still hurts. Seeing Jose on his knees is one of the most crushing moments I’ve watched in sports. Still, I think it’s best to keep the best moments o the surface. THAT counter-attack vs Ajax.... THAT Calma celebration... and THAT ultimate show provided by the club in that season... Simply indescribable... simply majestic.

️ Karim Benzema (2022): “Real Madrid 2011/12 was surely the best team we had here.”



Do you agree — yes or no? pic.twitter.com/OHJBGmrr54 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 4, 2023

Remember the Greats

Though, admittedly, it’s way too early to forget about this one.

Cristiano Ronaldo really completed club football by 2009 at Man Utd and then completed club football AGAIN at Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/9g9gmWRker — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) August 4, 2023

Tony... what a guy... You know what, though? 1 CDR and Tony’s going into his 9th season as a RMA player. Goes to show we aren’t doing too good in said competition.