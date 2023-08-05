Open Thread: August 5, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do an action movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
Yeah, it’s another slow news day...
Looks Fine
Real Madrid will officially unveil the 3rd kit on August 10th, (Thursday). @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/0HNggcNDu1— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 5, 2023
What Do YOU Think?
I will never forget that season. Without a doubt, the best team to not win the UCL for me. That semi final still hurts. Seeing Jose on his knees is one of the most crushing moments I’ve watched in sports. Still, I think it’s best to keep the best moments o the surface. THAT counter-attack vs Ajax.... THAT Calma celebration... and THAT ultimate show provided by the club in that season... Simply indescribable... simply majestic.
;e
️ Karim Benzema (2022): “Real Madrid 2011/12 was surely the best team we had here.”— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 4, 2023
Do you agree — yes or no? pic.twitter.com/OHJBGmrr54
Remember the Greats
Though, admittedly, it’s way too early to forget about this one.
Cristiano Ronaldo really completed club football by 2009 at Man Utd and then completed club football AGAIN at Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/9g9gmWRker— TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) August 4, 2023
Tony... what a guy... You know what, though? 1 CDR and Tony’s going into his 9th season as a RMA player. Goes to show we aren’t doing too good in said competition.
Toni Kroos’ career trophies:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 4, 2023
6x Club World Cup
6x League Titles (Real Madrid & Bayern)
5x UEFA Super Cup
5x Champions League
3x German Cup
3x Spanish Super Cup
1x World Cup
1x German Super Cup
1x Copa Del Rey pic.twitter.com/Ah5vJR1l0o
Loading comments...