 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: August 5, 2023

Your Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Juventus v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do an action movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Yeah, it’s another slow news day...

Looks Fine

What Do YOU Think?

I will never forget that season. Without a doubt, the best team to not win the UCL for me. That semi final still hurts. Seeing Jose on his knees is one of the most crushing moments I’ve watched in sports. Still, I think it’s best to keep the best moments o the surface. THAT counter-attack vs Ajax.... THAT Calma celebration... and THAT ultimate show provided by the club in that season... Simply indescribable... simply majestic.

;e

Remember the Greats

Though, admittedly, it’s way too early to forget about this one.

Tony... what a guy... You know what, though? 1 CDR and Tony’s going into his 9th season as a RMA player. Goes to show we aren’t doing too good in said competition.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid