Real Madrid still working to find a club for Reinier

Reinier Jesus has been working by himself in Valdebebas for the last few weeks. The Brazilian midfielder didn’t make Carlo Ancelotti’s squad list for the pre-season stage in the United States and he doesn’t have a new club either. Real Madrid have been trying to find a new club for him in recent weeks and while it looked like Girona could secure another loan deal, the Catalan club ultimately decided to sign Pablo Torre instead.

That left Reinier without a real option, at least for the moment. The priority for him is to find another club in La Liga but that seems unlikely at the moment, so he will almost certainly be forced to accept a loan deal away from La Liga before the end of the transfer window.

Reinier didn’t reach the potential Real Madrid saw in him when they signed him for €35 million, and while he’s still 21 years old it looks like he will never become an elite football player in European football.