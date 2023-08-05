Real Madrid deny rumours of Florentino Perez’s resignation

Real Madrid have issued an official statement to deny the rumours that president Florentino Perez is planning to step down from his position. The club said that the reports are “completely false” and that Perez has the “full support” of the board and the members.
The statement came after there were rumours spread on social media by a group of Spanish journalists that at the next General Assembly, Florentino Perez would announce his resignation.
Here is Real Madrid’s full statement on the matter:
In response to a rumour that has surfaced on some social media claiming that president Florentino Pérez is allegedly considering stepping down as president of the club, Real Madrid C. F. wishes to state the following:
-These rumours are categorically false and are due to certain interests that have nothing to do with reality.
-And at the upcoming General Assembly of Representative Members of Real Madrid there will be no agenda item to discuss the name of Real Madrid City.
