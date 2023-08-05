Real Madrid deny rumours of Florentino Perez’s resignation

Real Madrid have issued an official statement to deny the rumours that president Florentino Perez is planning to step down from his position. The club said that the reports are “completely false” and that Perez has the “full support” of the board and the members.

The statement came after there were rumours spread on social media by a group of Spanish journalists that at the next General Assembly, Florentino Perez would announce his resignation.

Here is Real Madrid’s full statement on the matter: