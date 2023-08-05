Churros y Tácticas Podcast: How likely is an Mbappe transfer? How will Barca replace Dembouz?

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- A Cule’s perspective on El Clasico in Dallas
- Does Real Madrid’s last two pre season games indicate a bad season ahead?
- Reflecting on Mariano Diaz’s transfer
- How likely is Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid at this point?
- Rumours of Luis Enrique leaving PSG
- Ousmane Dembele’s departure from Barcelona
- How will Barca replace Dembele?
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...