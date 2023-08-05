Churros y Tácticas Podcast: How likely is an Mbappe transfer? How will Barca replace Dembouz?

AUDIO:

A Cule’s perspective on El Clasico in Dallas

Does Real Madrid’s last two pre season games indicate a bad season ahead?

Reflecting on Mariano Diaz’s transfer

How likely is Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid at this point?

Rumours of Luis Enrique leaving PSG

Ousmane Dembele’s departure from Barcelona

How will Barca replace Dembele?

