 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: How likely is an Mbappe transfer? How will Barca replace Dembouz?

Kiyan and Diego also discuss lingering Clasico thoughts

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
FBL-EURO-2024-QUALIFIER-FRA-TRAINING Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • A Cule’s perspective on El Clasico in Dallas
  • Does Real Madrid’s last two pre season games indicate a bad season ahead?
  • Reflecting on Mariano Diaz’s transfer
  • How likely is Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid at this point?
  • Rumours of Luis Enrique leaving PSG
  • Ousmane Dembele’s departure from Barcelona
  • How will Barca replace Dembele?
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid