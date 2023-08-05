Courtois: “Other players have to step up in Benzema’s absence”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtuois talked in a brief interview with TLN TV, where he previewed the team’s upcoming season, one full of unknowns after Karim Benzema’s departure to Saudi Arabia.

“Other players have to step up after Benzema’s departure. We have great attackers like Vinicius, Rodrygo and Joselu, who provides different things. It’s something that involves the team and we need to solve it together,” said Courtois.

Needless to say, the whole topic could change if Real Madrid manage to sign Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Courtois also explained what happened last season and the team’s goals for the 2023-2024 campaign.

“Last year our form dropped after the World Cup but this year we want to win the biggest amount of trophies we can. At the end of the day, La Liga is the measuring stick for every team,” he explained.

The goalkeeper concluded his interview by talking about his future.

“Everyone knows I’m very happy in Madrid and I hope to retire here. Right now, I want to keep improving year after year so that I can help the team,” he said.