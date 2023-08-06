Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Why Aren’t Real Madrid Investing In Their Backline? MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The right-back market
- Diego Lorijn’s spell on Arda Guler
- Real Madrid and Barcelona’s best XI
- Our thoughts on Twitter / X and what’s ‘next’?
- UFO debate
- Players that impressed us during pre season
- Players that disappointed us in pre season
- How flattering was the Clasico scoreline for Barca?
- How will Barca be affected by not playing at the Camp Nou this season?
- Should Barca be worried about Joao Cancelo messing up their culture if he goes there?
- Bold la Liga predictions
- Isco revival?
- Why isn’t Real Madrid investing in their backline?
- Is Gavi overrated or underrated?
- Was Barca’s league title last year illegal?
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
