 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Why Aren’t Real Madrid Investing In Their Backline? MAILBAG!

Kiyan and Diego also discuss Real and Barca’s best XI, and a ton more

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The right-back market
  • Diego Lorijn’s spell on Arda Guler
  • Real Madrid and Barcelona’s best XI
  • Our thoughts on Twitter / X and what’s ‘next’?
  • UFO debate
  • Players that impressed us during pre season
  • Players that disappointed us in pre season
  • How flattering was the Clasico scoreline for Barca?
  • How will Barca be affected by not playing at the Camp Nou this season?
  • Should Barca be worried about Joao Cancelo messing up their culture if he goes there?
  • Bold la Liga predictions
  • Isco revival?
  • Why isn’t Real Madrid investing in their backline?
  • Is Gavi overrated or underrated?
  • Was Barca’s league title last year illegal?
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid