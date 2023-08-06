Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Why Aren’t Real Madrid Investing In Their Backline? MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

The right-back market

Diego Lorijn’s spell on Arda Guler

Real Madrid and Barcelona’s best XI

Our thoughts on Twitter / X and what’s ‘next’?

UFO debate

Players that impressed us during pre season

Players that disappointed us in pre season

How flattering was the Clasico scoreline for Barca?

How will Barca be affected by not playing at the Camp Nou this season?

Should Barca be worried about Joao Cancelo messing up their culture if he goes there?

Bold la Liga predictions

Isco revival?

Why isn’t Real Madrid investing in their backline?

Is Gavi overrated or underrated?

Was Barca’s league title last year illegal?

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas