Open Thread: August 6, 2023

Yeah... it’s another slow news day...

So let’s do some reminiscing!

The journey of Real Madrid’s legendary trio of Benzema, Bale & Cristiano Ronaldo (BBC). A compilation of pivotal moments. pic.twitter.com/sIXra4YQNg — Ashish (@RMadridEngineer) August 4, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s top scorer of all time and 2nd top assister



Karim Benzema is Real Madrid’s 2nd top scorer of all time and top assister.



Both signed in the same transfer window. pic.twitter.com/OpCLUY6ya9 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 2, 2023

Would YOU Be Ok IF We Signed Vlahovic?

Look, going into the season with only Joselu as a striker, doesn’t seem like a good idea to me. I appreciate the man, he’s a very good striker, but him being the only option at 9 doesn’t exactly allow for peaceful sleep. We need somebody who’s gonna guarantee that some of the gazillion chances we create (I mean, there’s no shortage of creative genius in the squad) actually meet the net. If Joselu is that man, he’s still not going to play 60 games. Can Vlahovic be the guy? Perhaps he is a solid addition. Not my pick. I’ve voiced my opinion before, that Kane is the preferable option. Scoring prowess, link-up, good switches, in his prime... He also aligns with Endrick’s timeline, which you-know-who doesn’t. But, at this point in time, would you add Vlahovic to the squad? Let us know in the comments.