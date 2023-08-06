Real Madrid sell Sergio Arribas to Almeria

Real Madrid have agreed to sell young midfielder Sergio Arribas to Almeria for €8m, according to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic. The deal also includes a 50% sell-on clause for the Spanish giants, who will retain a stake in the future of the 21-year-old.

Arribas, who made his debut for Real Madrid’s first team last season, was not part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the upcoming campaign. The talented playmaker had several offers from Spain and abroad, but Almeria emerged as the frontrunners to secure his services.

Almeria’s owner and president was keen to sign Arribas, who he sees as a key piece for the club.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have decided to cash in on Arribas, who they consider to have a bright future but not enough space in their current squad. The club are also selling Carlos Dotor to Celta Vigo while Rafa Marin has gone to Alavés.

Arribas joined Real Madrid’s academy in 2012 from Leganés. He progressed through the ranks and became a regular for Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve team. He became one of the academy’s most exciting prospects.

Arribas is expected to undergo a medical and sign a contract with Almeria in the next few days. He will then join his new teammates for the start of the season.