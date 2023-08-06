Arribas set to sign for Almeria -report

Real Madrid attacker Sergio Arribas is set to sign for Almeria on a permanent deal, according to The Athletic. Real Madrid will keep 50% of his rights in case Almeria sell the player and that will also give them the option to match any offer they potentially get for Arribas in the future, per that same report.

Arribas was always on his way out of the club after Real Madrid Castilla failed to achieve promotion to Segunda Division, although many fans truly hoped to see him getting a role with the first team this upcoming season. He’s thought to be one of the most promising attackers out of Real Madrid’s academy and now he will have a good chance to prove his worth in La Liga.

If Arribas proves his true potential and keeps performing at a high level on a consistent basis, Madrid could always bring him back in a fairly affordable deal, similarly to what happened with Fran Garcia this summer. It’s now time for Arribas to show his quality in the big stage.