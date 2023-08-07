Nico Paz keeps training with the squad as Real Madrid resume training in Valdebebas

Real Madrid’s squad began preparing for Saturday’s season opener against Athletic Bilbao after their two days off. Los Blancos trained at Valdebebas for the first time since their trip to Los Angeles and academy player Nico Paz completed Sunday’s training session with the group, meaning that right now he has Ancelotti’s trust and could be a rotational player throughout the season.

Arda Guler, Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy are still recovering from their injuries and will likely be forced to miss the season opener, while Rodrygo Goes is already back from the small injury which kept him out of the team’s last pre-season game against Juventus.

All things considered, Madrid will have a mostly healthy squad for the match in San Mames. There, fans will get to see Carlo Ancelotti’s true rotation. Will Kroos and Modric both sit on the bench or will Ancelotti want a veteran on the field at all times?