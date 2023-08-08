Managing Madrid Podcast: Final take-aways from preseason

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Ruben Skjerping and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Over four game preseason performance, where does the diamond formation stand?

The effectiveness of the press — has it worked or is the transition defense too fragile?

Limiting Vinicius’s overall influence in exchange for more goals

Potential benefits of changing Vinicius’ position on the pitch

Who starts in midfield against Athletic Bilbao?

Debating the best combination of players for the diamond formation and ranking a top 4

Mbappe transfer saga — latest ongoings and expectations heading into the final weeks of August.

Sergio Arribas to Almeria

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)