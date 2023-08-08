Mourinho: “I will always be a madridista”

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho talked with Il Corriere Della Sera in an interview where he shared some of his thoughts about Real Madrid after coaching Los Blancos from 2010 to 2013.

“People might think differently, but I’ve always had an excellent relationship with the clubs I’ve worked for. I met with a Mexican Real Madrid fan in Portugal this summer and he greeted me with such joy and happiness. I’ve always been a madridista and I will always be a madridista,” he said when asked about Madrid.

Then, Mourinho talked about his career and how some analogies can be brought up when discussing Ancelotti’s own path.

“It’s not usual for successful coaches to accept smaller projects, apart from Carlo’s year at Everton. People think our career is over and then he joined Madrid and won everything he could’ve won. He won his first International cup in 2023 and his last in 2023, I won my first in 2004 and my last in 2022. He’s a great coach. As an Ancelotti fan and madridista, I hope he stays at Real Madrid for a very long time,” he concluded.

It’s clear that Mourinho still has love for Real Madrid. Could he be an option for the club in the near future? At the end of the day, he’s right. Nobody expected Ancelotti to return to the club in 2021 and he found huge success. Could the same happen for Mourinho?