Open Thread : 8 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Mask On

Ambition is priceless

️ Rüdiger: “I want to win the Champions League with Real Madrid. It is my goal.” pic.twitter.com/ySZNI9367j — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 8, 2023

On the way out

NEW: Sergio Arribas has arrived in Almería to undergo his medicals and seal his transfer to UD Almería. @Javigoon_ pic.twitter.com/PIhpndZfuW — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 8, 2023

This one is for me

| PSG want to replace Kylian Mbappé with two versatile strikers: Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos. @Plettigoal pic.twitter.com/zuPOxWzT0G — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 8, 2023

The Daily Poll