Open Thread : 8 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou
Mask On
♂️ Rodrygo, Militão, Vinicius & Rüdiger. pic.twitter.com/S2EKqCxJ8e— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 8, 2023
Ambition is priceless
️ Rüdiger: “I want to win the Champions League with Real Madrid. It is my goal.” pic.twitter.com/ySZNI9367j— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 8, 2023
On the way out
NEW: Sergio Arribas has arrived in Almería to undergo his medicals and seal his transfer to UD Almería. @Javigoon_ pic.twitter.com/PIhpndZfuW— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 8, 2023
This one is for me
| PSG want to replace Kylian Mbappé with two versatile strikers: Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos. @Plettigoal pic.twitter.com/zuPOxWzT0G— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 8, 2023
The Daily Poll
Poll
Should Carlo get a free pass this season?
-
0%
Yes. He cannot be expected to compete without a top striker
-
0%
No. He has enough talent in the squad for silverware
-
0%
I don’t how Carlo still has a job
Loading comments...