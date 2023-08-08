 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread : 8 August 2023

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new
Colombia v Jamaica: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Real Madrid Training Session

Mask On

Ambition is priceless

On the way out

This one is for me

The Daily Poll

Poll

Should Carlo get a free pass this season?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes. He cannot be expected to compete without a top striker
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No. He has enough talent in the squad for silverware
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    I don’t how Carlo still has a job
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid