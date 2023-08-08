 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid continue their pre-season training without three players

Just days away now from the start of the season

Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid are getting ready for the new season as they carry on their pre-season training under the supervision of fitness trainer Antonio Pintus,

The session was, once again, quite intense. The training was focused today on fitness rather than tactical and football, and the players continued to wear their hypoxia masks. (Pintus incorporated these masks years ago, and most recently used them last winter after the World Cup to prepare for the second half of the season.)

Almost everyone was available in today’s training session. Only two players missed out completely: Arda Güler and Ferland Mendy. Both Güler and Mendy are recovering from their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos, who is also injured, was available to train today but he did so on his own, away from the team:

Real Madrid will being their season on August 12th against Athletic Club. The season is a mere four days away!

