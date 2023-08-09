Tchouameni to be Real Madrid’s starting anchor on Matchday 1 — report

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has impressed greatly during pre-season, as he and his teammates prepare to face Athletic Club at San Mames on August 12th in the opening game of LaLiga. The 23-year-old has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti, who has praised his versatility, quality and personality this summer.

Tchouaméni had stellar games for Real Madrid through all four pre-season games, and was formidable with his ball-winning in midfield as well as his progressive passing.

A report in Marca today states he will be rewarded by being the starting defensive midfielder for Real Madrid, and Ancelotti will reflect that in his starting XI this weekend.

Tchouaméni has already established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, and he has a bright future ahead of him. While he has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, he has reiterated his commitment to Real Madrid and his desire to win many trophies with the club.

These Tchouameni bangers are gonna start dropping into the back of the net this season.pic.twitter.com/DuaekygPof — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 6, 2023

He has also impressed the club in his training sessions this summer, as he told Realmadrid TV: “We’ve been working hard these days with Pintus and the coaching staff, we’re happy. We’re not playing friendly matches because we’re playing against good teams and we want to do well. We are working really well in training and we want to do the same in the matches.” He also praised his teammates in the midfield, saying: “I think we have the best midfield in the world with legends like Luka and Toni. We learn from them every day. We also have young players who are at an incredible level like Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos and myself. We’re going to do well this season.”

Tchouameni is ready for the new season with Real Madrid, and he is expected to start against Athletic Club on Sunday. He will face a tough challenge against a strong Basque side, who have always given Real Madrid a hard time at San Mames. He is certainly a player to watch out for in the new season.