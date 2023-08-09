Kroos and Modric will not start for Real Madrid in La Liga opener -report

Real Madrid legends Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will not start when Los Blancos visit Athletic Bilbao for the 2023-2024 La Liga opener this Saturday, according to a report from La Sexta’s Jose Luis Sanchez. Coach Carlo Ancelotti will use his younger players for the midfield line, with Kroos and Modric coming off the bench later in the game if needed, per that same report.

Jose Luis Sanchez is a reliable reporter when it comes to Real Madrid news, but this could always change if Ancelotti has second thoughts about his starting lineup. MARCA reported this Tuesday that Aurelien Tchouameni will start as a defensive midfielder on Saturday as well, which means that Valverde and Camavinga will be the two central midfielders.

Their physicality will be needed in such a tough environment as San Mames. Athletic Bilbao are always tough to beat there and Madrid will want to gain momentum with a win and a quality performance.