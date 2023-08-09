 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Prince Aurelien..? :9 August 2023

Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new
Real Madrid v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Colombia v Jamaica: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

3 Days until the return of La Liga

Enter Aurelien Tchouameni.. Exit Fede Valverde

The polls have shown that the fanbase is overly concerned about defence and it’s difficult to ascertain whether that’s down to the loss of Karim of the goals conceded during pre-season.

Nonetheless, some famous names will have to miss out regardless of what formation Carlo starts with.

The upside to having multiple high quality options in midfield is that how you finish can be just as important as how you start. Maybe having a first half setup and a second half setup could be a winning solution.

New Season.. New Castilla

Oscar Aranda Out

Pablo Ramon Out

Castilla after the recent departures

Raul has a rebuilding job and has to try and win promotion again. It will be interesting to see how the squad looks when the season kicks off.

2022 all the way. Start watching after 85 mins

2016/17 best group to never win a treble. Zidane should have respected the copa del rey a bit more.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Tchouameni’s best role

view results
  • 28%
    Single Pivot
    (78 votes)
  • 21%
    Double Pivot
    (58 votes)
  • 50%
    Starting DM
    (140 votes)
276 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Kroos best role

view results
  • 3%
    DM
    (8 votes)
  • 80%
    LCM
    (210 votes)
  • 16%
    Starting DLP
    (44 votes)
262 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid