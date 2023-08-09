Prince Aurelien..? :9 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

3 Days until the return of La Liga

Enter Aurelien Tchouameni.. Exit Fede Valverde

The polls have shown that the fanbase is overly concerned about defence and it’s difficult to ascertain whether that’s down to the loss of Karim of the goals conceded during pre-season.

Nonetheless, some famous names will have to miss out regardless of what formation Carlo starts with.

The upside to having multiple high quality options in midfield is that how you finish can be just as important as how you start. Maybe having a first half setup and a second half setup could be a winning solution.

New Season.. New Castilla

Oscar Aranda Out

Pablo Ramon Out

Castilla after the recent departures

Raul has a rebuilding job and has to try and win promotion again. It will be interesting to see how the squad looks when the season kicks off.

2022 all the way. Start watching after 85 mins

Scenario: It’s the UCL final tomorrow.



2016/17 best group to never win a treble. Zidane should have respected the copa del rey a bit more.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

