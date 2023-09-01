 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Grace: 01 Sept 2023

Another Birmingham Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Already Broken

(stares at a grave) Were any of you men in France? Allow a man a cigarette?

“The Somme. Black Woods” — Om Arvind, Gabe, and bozz

The Somme. The Bulge.

“Smoke” - said in unison

so f— close...(lights cigarette)...so close....(exhales). Ahh and there’s a woman...yea...a woman who I love. And I got close...nearly got f— everything!!

(firing squad reloads)

(exhales) i know how it is — get it done boys. In the bleak midwinter...

(bang)

— Judinho

———————————

Welcome to The Peaky Madridstas Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the MM Moderator Company Limited who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Judinho Shelby.

——————————

“May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you’re dead.” — AllGoodNamesAreGone

“Happy or sad Juni?” (Judinho mutters “sad”) “Well I warn you, it’ll break your heart” — RMBestVini

Already Broken” — Judinho

“You clearly like the recs, features and life, Juni” — Vaseline

“I don’t like this life” — Judinho

You don’t listen to a word we say...maybe you don’t trust us ” — El Blankano

“It’s almost done. We can walk away from all of this...so easy and so subtle. Such a small change.” — Ezek XI

He’s making up his mind...” — felipejack

“One thing I have learned is that you and I are opposites but also just the same. We hate people…and they in turn hate us…and fear us. Before the day is over. your heart will be broken just the same as mine...Men like us Juni — will always be alone.” — RonaldoHBITIM

Y’know some nights when I don’t see the point of carrying on with any of it...only [redacted] can carry me away...”— Judinho

From Birmingham w/ Love

Gramophone & Dancing

Another year and another CL draw. Even with our perilous roster situation, we should still qualify for the Round of 16. We will suffer (because RM always suffers) but it is doable. With good coaching, good team commitment, limiting mistakes, and great leadership we can even top the group.

Poll

Where Do We Finish in This Group?

view results
  • 85%
    1st
    (148 votes)
  • 12%
    2nd
    (21 votes)
  • 2%
    Europa
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    4th — (I’m a secret agent from BB)
    (1 vote)
174 votes total Vote Now

Ballad of A Broken Heart

Sept 1 - 23:59

Now What I’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

The Legend of A Kid From Birmingham:

Written With A Broken Heart:

そろそろ別れを言う時期が来たと思う

詩を読み返してみれば、その理由がわかるでしょう

そうすれば、たぶん驚かないでしょう

