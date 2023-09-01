Grace: 01 Sept 2023

Already Broken

(stares at a grave) Were any of you men in France? Allow a man a cigarette?

“The Somme. Black Woods” — Om Arvind, Gabe, and bozz

The Somme. The Bulge.

“Smoke” - said in unison

so f— close...(lights cigarette)... so close ....(exhales). Ahh and there’s a woman...yea...a woman who I love. And I got close... nearly got f— everything!!

(firing squad reloads)

(exhales) i know how it is — get it done boys. In the bleak midwinter...

(bang)

— Judinho

———————————

Welcome to The Peaky Madridstas Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the MM Moderator Company Limited who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Judinho Shelby.

——————————

“May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you’re dead.” — AllGoodNamesAreGone

“Happy or sad Juni?” (Judinho mutters “sad”) “Well I warn you, it’ll break your heart” — RMBestVini “Already Broken” — Judinho

“You clearly like the recs, features and life, Juni” — Vaseline “I don’t like this life” — Judinho

You don’t listen to a word we say...maybe you don’t trust us ” — El Blankano

“It’s almost done. We can walk away from all of this...so easy and so subtle. Such a small change.” — Ezek XI “He’s making up his mind...” — felipejack

“One thing I have learned is that you and I are opposites but also just the same. We hate people…and they in turn hate us…and fear us. Before the day is over. your heart will be broken just the same as mine...Men like us Juni — will always be alone.” — RonaldoHBITIM

“Y’know some nights when I don’t see the point of carrying on with any of it...only [redacted] can carry me away...”— Judinho

From Birmingham w/ Love

2 days until Jude Bellingham’s Bernabéu debut… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/LcpcM5sieA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 31, 2023

Hola Madridistas!

It is the proudest day of my life to join the greatest club in the history of the game. I will give absolutely everything I have to help this team win. Thank you for the amazing welcome. HALA MADRID!!! pic.twitter.com/MVdArVXMQf — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 15, 2023

Only possible because of the amazing welcome from everyone at the club and the fans! Muchas gracias! Lets keep going for more good days. #HalaMadrid https://t.co/AzAUlafRjn — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) August 30, 2023

Gramophone & Dancing

Another year and another CL draw. Even with our perilous roster situation, we should still qualify for the Round of 16. We will suffer (because RM always suffers) but it is doable. With good coaching, good team commitment, limiting mistakes, and great leadership we can even top the group.

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/3HpkDZOtbF — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 31, 2023

The favourites for the Champions League, according to the data of @OptaAnalyst. pic.twitter.com/5gEKPRbRF1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 31, 2023

Poll Where Do We Finish in This Group? 1st

2nd

Europa

4th — (I’m a secret agent from BB) vote view results 85% 1st (148 votes)

12% 2nd (21 votes)

2% Europa (4 votes)

0% 4th — (I’m a secret agent from BB) (1 vote) 174 votes total Vote Now

Ballad of A Broken Heart

Sept 1 - 23:59

On this day in 2013, Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/M8tr1jMjY6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 31, 2023

Now What I’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

The Legend of A Kid From Birmingham:

Written With A Broken Heart:

そろそろ別れを言う時期が来たと思う

詩を読み返してみれば、その理由がわかるでしょう

そうすれば、たぶん驚かないでしょう