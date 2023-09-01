Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Getafe

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday's match against Getafe, the first home game of the 2023-24 season.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Fran García and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Nico Paz.

Attackers: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim and Gonzalo.

As expected, coach Carlo Ancelotti has called up both Nico Paz and Gonzalo, even though they will not be expected to get minutes against Getafe.

The Italian coach could make some changes to his lineup as Getafe will deploy a very low block defensively. Los Blancos will need a lot of playmaking in this one, while Joselu's aerial threat could also be useful.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/02/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.