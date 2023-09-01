Real Madrid ban La Liga from pre-match and post-match coverage at Bernabeu — report

Real Madrid have escalated their war against La Liga by banning the official broadcaster from showing any pre-match or post-match coverage for Saturday’s game against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants have sent a burofax to La Liga, in which they have prohibited them from accessing the stadium before and after the 90 minutes of play.

This unprecedented move comes after several disagreements between Real Madrid and La Liga, most recently about the new camera access to locker-rooms and hydration breaks. Real Madrid have already refused to give pitch-side post-match interviews (until now, they only grant interviews to their own official channel, Real Madrid TV), and now are taking it one step further to deny La Liga more access.

According to a report in Spanish media outlet Onda Cero, La Liga will respond by taking legal action against Real Madrid, and they see this ban as far from definitive, as it “contravenes the statutes and regulations of LaLiga”.