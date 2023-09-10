Possible opponents of Real Madrid in UWCL qualifiers

Real Madrid were vice-champions of Spain last season and as such are directly qualified for the second round of Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

The first round of qualifiers has already revealed the teams that are through to the second and final qualifying round. Spain, as country whose league is in top 6 European leagues, get up to 3 spots in the UWCL group stage where the champions are directly qualified to the group stage, the runners-up have to go through round 2 of the league path, and the second runners-up through round 1 and 2 of qualifiers. The first round consisted of mini tournaments where 1 in 4 teams pass through, playing one semifinal and final in that round. The winners of these tournaments are now in the second round and there have been some surprises already as Arsenal and Levante got beaten by Paris and Twente.

With Levante out, Real Madrid, as the only Spanish club in the qualifiers, has a chance to play against either of the 5 unseeded clubs in the round 2 where they play two legs - one at home and one away. Amongst the seeded clubs with Real Madrid, there are Wolfsburg, PSG, Sparta Prague and BK Häcken. The unseeded group consists of Paris FC (France), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), FC Twente (Netherlands), Manchester United (England) and Vålerenga (Norway).

The draw for the round 2 of qualifiers takes place on 15th September in Nyon.