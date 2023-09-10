Open Thread: September 10, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to go hiking with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Always Happy to Hear

David Alaba has settled in very well at Real Madrid and in Madrid as a city. Saudi move was never an option for the Austrian defender this summer ⚪️



Alaba loves the club and Real Madrid never considered David's exit. It's just the beginning between Alaba and Madrid. pic.twitter.com/WjGY5VEorj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2023

Let’s Hear Some Fede Appreciation

The man is just fire. Like Kiyan mentioned in a podcast with the crew a few days back, we often forget that there’s passing gaming to Fede. Couple that with his dynamism and you get something... scary. And rare. He’s something beyond a midfield dynamo. SO here’s the question (yes, again): If we go back to the 4-3-3 (obviously with different dynamics), who do you include in the midfield three?

Captained Real Madrid ✅

Captained Uruguay National Team ✅

Won everything in club football ✅



Fede Valverde at just 25 years of age. pic.twitter.com/NvW4EfI5ly — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 9, 2023

Davies Rumours Gaining More Traction

Yet, it’s somewhat early to pay too much attention to these.