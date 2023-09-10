 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: September 10, 2023

Your Sunday Issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session
The cable was never a match for the GOAT
Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to go hiking with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Always Happy to Hear

Let’s Hear Some Fede Appreciation

The man is just fire. Like Kiyan mentioned in a podcast with the crew a few days back, we often forget that there’s passing gaming to Fede. Couple that with his dynamism and you get something... scary. And rare. He’s something beyond a midfield dynamo. SO here’s the question (yes, again): If we go back to the 4-3-3 (obviously with different dynamics), who do you include in the midfield three?

Davies Rumours Gaining More Traction

Yet, it’s somewhat early to pay too much attention to these.

