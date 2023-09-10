Brahim: “Ancelotti tells me to make the best out of every minute”

Spanish attacker Brahim Diaz talked to Real Madrid TV to review his first few weeks in Madrid. There, Brahim revealed his mindset going into every game and what his goals are when he enters the field.

“I focus on helping the team as much as I can, both offensively and defensively. At the end of the day it’s all about being ready because the level is extremely high here and we have to give our very best,” he said.

Brahim made an important contribution off the bench during Real Madrid’s last win against Getafe, where he came off the bench and provided a spark on offense.

“I’m just ready to help the team and make a contribution in the minutes I play. The other day I entered the game at the right time. The team was playing really well and I contributed a little bit so everything came to fruition. Coach was happy, he told me to make the best out of every minutes so that I can change the game, and that’s what I did,” he explained.

Brahim proved that he can be an asset off the bench this season and he possibly earned some more minutes down the road whenever Real Madrid struggle creating chances.