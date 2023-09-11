Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: First loss of the season; Raúl vs Alonso

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben, Hridyam and Sam discuss:

Castilla’s first loss of the season

Missing players because of international duty

Was the club right not to sign any players for Castilla?

Raúl vs Xabi Alonso

The longest serving Castilla coaches

Struggles of watching games as kids

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

AD

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)