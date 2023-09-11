 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What's your emergency : 11 September 2023

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Real Madrid Training Session

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Rubiales : The End of Humpty Dumpty

The controversial boss of Spanish football finally caved into the unrelenting pressure and resigned. Hopefully he will get some help before he finds himself in deeper waters.

He doesn't deserve his mother or his friends.

Who would be a manager?

Flick

From treble winner to unfathomably poor with Die Mannschaft. It’s been extraordinary how poor Germany have been under Flick. I caught some heat for not jumping on the bandwagon when he won the treble. Would love to read the 10 000 page thesis apologising for his disappointing showing with the national team.

Xabi

Young manager making waves with unreasonable expectations from madridistas that he’ll be a hit. Because managing Leverkusen isn’t so different from managing players who have won everything. Can’t wait to see him in the Bernabeu dugout, he’s still green but what do we care.

Raul

My favourite. No reason to expect greatness except that he’s a Real Madrid great. He took Castilla to the brink and fell at the last hurdle in spectacular fashion. Recently rejected by Villarreal in what looked like a promising career move.

Nagelsmann

Talented manager with a decent track record and burst on to the scene with so much hype that Real Madrid wanted him to replace Zidane not so long ago. Now he’s without a club after being unceremoniously dismissed by Die Roten.

Rodrygoals are coming!

The kid is hungry, he’s not a pure scorer yet but it will come. I loathe the international break because it interrupted his momentum.

Food for Thought

Ancelotti and Carvajal have been running PR cover for Real Madrid’s inability to replace Karim. Do you agree with the notion that Bellingham came in to replace Karim? And if so, is it sustainable?

Does the club have to consider moving on from Haaland and Mbappe and stick to the strategy that got us Vinicius and Rodrygo?

Palmeiras v Barcelona SC - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023

The Daily Poll

Poll

Where does Kroos rank among the greats?

view results
  • 14%
    A tier below Modric and Co
    (34 votes)
  • 83%
    He’s the GOAT German midfielder
    (197 votes)
  • 1%
    KDB is clear
    (4 votes)
235 votes total Vote Now

