Mendy rejoins Real Madrid squad in training, will be available against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy rejoined the squad in training this Sunday and will be available when Los Blancos face Real Sociedad on Sunday. Whether or not Mendy returns to the starting lineup remains to be seen.

This is a crucial season for the French defender, as his contract expires in 2025 and there are not any signs suggesting that Madrid would be keen on giving him and extension right now. Mendy has struggled staying healthy for the last two seasons and he hasn’t been as reliable defensively when he’s been on the pitch.

Still, it would seem that the Frenchman is ahead of Fran Garcia in the rotation, even more so considering that Garcia hasn’t established himself during the first few games of the season. It should be a close battle for the starting spot between the two defenders, so Mendy will have to make a statement and find his former self as soon as possible if he wants to start on the team’s left flank.