Managing Madrid Podcast: Maybe Real Madrid will be ok without a striker?

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Has the first four games given us some optimism?

Real Madrid has three of the best dribblers in the world — how important is that?

Will Real Madrid scored ‘buckets of goals’ this season?

Will Real Madrid create more chances than last season?

Rodrygo’s analytics — is he underrated?

Can Real Madrid play a 4-2-3-1?

The case that Jude Bellingham will somewhat sustain his scoring

Can the front three combine for 60 goals?

How aggressive have Real Madrid’s press been this season

How Aurelien Tchouameni can help us score goals

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)