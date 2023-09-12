11 - Shooter : 12 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The key to Real Madrid’s success this season will rest on shot volume. Just how much can this team shoot. How much can we expect from Real Madrid’s big guns this season.

Atlas phenomenon

️| Rodrygo was one of the main reasons Real Madrid did not sign a ‘renowned’ #9. There is a lot of hope placed on him at the club. @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/HxlbwADALq — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 9, 2023

Rodrygo will have to bump his numbers up this season. There’s no reason why he cannot if he stays healthy. But Carlo will need a scheme which optimises his shot volume.

The prospect of him playing more minutes on the left-wing this season has also increased due to Vini’s untimely injury.

Let’s take a look at Rodrygo as shooter using his performances from last season

Stats from fbref.com.

In 2023, Rodrygo vs other similar forwards:

Goals per 90 at 0.34 in the 53rd percentile,

Shots Total per 90 at 3.67 in the 89th percentile

Shots on target per 90 at 1.17 in the 78th percentile

Shots on target per 90 at 32.0% in the 36th percentile

Goals/Shot per 90 at 0.08 in the 28th percentile

Goals/Shot on target per 90 at 0.26 in the 33rd percentile

xG per 90 at 0.52 in the 88th percentile

Non-Penalty xG per 90 at 0.49 in the 91st percentile

npxG/Sh per 90 at 0.13 in the 64th percentile

Goals - xG per 90 at -0.18 in the 11th percentile

Non-Penalty Goals - npxG per 90 at -0.19 in the 9th percentile

Rodrygo finished the league season with 11 goals. He will need to double that effort this season given the permanent absence of Karim.

#5 - The Known Unknown

Belli on the mark

Bellingham scored 14 goals for BVB last season so he can be expected to reach double figures with 5 in 4 games so far this season, his first at the Bernabeu.

What is unkown however, is just how much more he can score given his unique role in Carlo Ancelotti’s current setup. Can Belli score 20?

#15 - The Proven Double-digit Midfielder

Fede scoring is now well-documented at Real Madrid. Fede finished the league season with 9 goals last season, only 2 behind Vinicius and Rodrygo. If all else fails, the F-15 can be asked to carpet bomb the opposition.

Fede will has been playing his favoured box to box and covering roles. Looking like a complete midfielder and even without the goals so far, we know he can deliver if needed.

Food For Thought

Can we reasonably expect Belli do be a Karim replacement for the whole season?

Rodrygo is the main man in attack this season, if he does not get goals the team will not get very far this season.

Is there a better offensive setup or is Carlo right to expect Rodrygo to drastically increase his output?

