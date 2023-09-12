Carvajal: “Bellingham knows what he’s doing!”

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal talked to Movistar’s Universo Valdano and shared some thoughts about his career while also finding time to praise his new teammate Jude Bellingham, who has been tearing the world apart since he signed for Los Blancos.

“We don’t want to praise him too much because the bar is very high! From the very first training sessions we did with him the veterans looked at each other and said, ‘hey, this guy knows what he’s doing’. You don’t see him as a very quick player, or you don’t really think he’s truly out of this world from a technical perspective, but he has it all. He can score, you can give him the ball and just watch him even though he’s been here for just three weeks, he’s very smart,” said Carvajal.

The defender was asked about picking three teammates who left their mark on him at Real Madrid.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric. Those three talk to you and you have to pay close attention and take notes. You were coming off a trip and you saw Cristiano in the ice bath tub, Ramos training and Modric in the gym. Luka was capable of taking such a small country like Croatia to the World Cup Final. He came here being very shy and calm and the way he won everyone over is unbelievable,” he explained.

Carvajal concluded his interview by trying to explain what Real Madrid is all about.

“I see what it is in Joselu, who’s also by brother in law. He’s 33 years old and he’s living the dream of being a Real Madrid player, that’s what’s beautiful about his club. You see the happiness in his face when he wears the Real Madrid jersey. Sometimes you spend so much time in the club that you get used to it. It’s hard to explain, but you get energy out of nowhere when you’re a Real Madrid player. You look at your teammates and know that everything is possible,” he said.