Ceballos back in Real Madrid training ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is speeding up his recovery from an injury he suffered in pre-season, and has returned to training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has spent two months on the sidelines, and has yet to feature this season due to injury.

Spanish international, who was training on his own for quite some times, resumed full training today and is hoping to be fit for Real Madrid’s next game against Real Sociedad on Sunday, September 19. The game will be a tough test for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who will be just coming back from the international break to face an in-form La Real.

Most of the first team players are still on international duty with their respective national teams, leaving Ancelotti with a depleted squad for training. however, six players are training at Valdebebas during the international break: Ceballos, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Brahim Diaz, Nacho Fernandez, and Lucas Vazquez. They have been joined by several players from the Castilla team.

Real Madrid will hope to have both Ceballos and Mendy (also returning from injury) against Real Sociedad, who are also unbeaten in the league with one win and three draws. The Basque side have a formidable attack led by Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo, and will pose a serious threat to Real Madrid’s defense.