Endrick: “I try to avoid thinking a lot about Real Madrid to prevent anxiety”

Brazilian wonder kid Endrick Felipe will officially be a Real Madrid player a year from now. He’s had a somewhat rough season for Palmeiras so far but Endrick previewed his move to the Spanish capital in an interview with TNT Sports Brasil.

“I talked to both Rodrygo and Vinicius when they came home this summer, we had a chance to talk a little and Vinicius explained how things are in Spain. When they talk to me about it I picture myself there already, but I try to avoid thinking a lot about it to prevent anxiety,” said Endrick.

The young player also shared his thoughts about the conversation he had with coach Carlo Ancelotti when he visited Madrid.

“I had the opportunity to talk with him when I was in Madrid and also in Ronaldo [Nazario]’s house. I thank coach for all the advise he gave me in that talk,” he added.

Endrick was asked about the possibility of wearing Real Madrid’s number 9 next season, given that number 9 stayed vacant this summer.

“That’s not important. I know I will wear a jersey which comes with a lot of pressure. I will work no matter the number I wear. Vinicius started with 28, then 25, then 20 and now 7, which comes with a huge responsibility,” he explained.

Endrick wrapped up the interview by answering a question about Mbappe.

“It would be wonderful to play with him. I’m a Real Madrid supporter, so the more stars that sign for Madrid, the better. It would be fantastic if he signed,” he said.