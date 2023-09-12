Football Fixture Congestion: Real Madrid’s 7 Games in Just 21 Days

It has been a gradual start to the season for most teams across Europe, abiding by a one-game-a-week schedule. Players have had time to rest and recover between matches, while coaches have had more time to implement tactical ideas and conduct more intense training sessions. However, all of this is about to change following the return to club football after the international break. European competitions are back, and specifically for Real Madrid, the UEFA Champions League is returning, which means that the matches will come thick and fast. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will need to prepare for a grueling seven matches in 21 days:

Sun, Sep 17th: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

Wed, Sep 20th: Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin

Sun, Sep 24th: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Wed, Sep 27th: Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas

Sat, Sep 30th: Girona vs. Real Madrid

Tues, Oct 3rd: Napoli vs. Real Madrid

Sun, Oct 8th: Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

The opening four games have left positive sentiments, but bigger tests await with Real Sociedad, Atletico away, and Napoli away all marked as difficult fixtures. Vinicius Junior’s injury has pushed Real Madrid into their depth chart. Injuries, suspensions, and rotation will all play a part in the next seven games, and Carlo Ancelotti will have to rely on other players who have had a bit-part role up to now. Kroos and Modric will likely see a significant increase in minutes, Brahim may rotate in, and Dani Ceballos, as well as Ferland Mendy, will be welcome returns from injury. The next 21 days will provide greater insights into the potential of this new-look Real Madrid.”