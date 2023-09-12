Carvajal assists Joselu as Spain win by six again

The last few games for the Spanish national team have been a celebration. Luis de la Fuente’s side won the Nations League in June, and now they’ve thrashed Georgia 7-1 away and swatted aside Cyprus 6-0 at home during the September international break. Sure, it hasn’t been the best opposition during this FIFA window, but Spain have put their weaker rivals to the sword.

And, Dani Carvajal has been a major part of this. The Real Madrid right-back has played the full 90 minutes against Georgia and against Cyprus, which probably isn’t ideal for saving his energy for Real Madrid’s upcoming run but which shows how much of a leader he has become for La Roja. Álvaro Morata has started both games as captain, before Carvajal has taken the armband to finish the job.

The Carvajal-Joselu combo

Against Cyprus, the right-back was especially impressive. Carvajal produced two assists in the match, the first of which was for his club and international teammate, and brother-in-law, Joselu, to make it 3-0 in the 70th minute, when the game still wasn’t won yet. It was a perfect cross from wide and from deep, which Joselu headed in like a true centre-forward, immediately running towards Carvajal to celebrate this goal that they’d surely dreamed about many times over the years.

¿¿Pero dónde has puesto la cabeza, Joselu?? #SelecciónRTVE



Volando raso para marcar el tercero en la cuenta de Españahttps://t.co/EjeIolH5zr pic.twitter.com/oVh0iOfiWJ — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) September 12, 2023

Carvajal then also assisted Spain’s fourth, playing a surgical one-two with Ferran Torres, before Joselu set up Alex Baena for the fifth of the night for La Roja. Spain went on to make it six through Ferran Torres again, sending a message to the rest of the Euro 2024 contenders.

Although Kepa didn’t get off the bench in these two games, this has been a great night and great international break for the two Real Madrid outfielders in the Spain squad. You just have to hope that Carvajal remains fresh ahead of this big run of games that’s coming up, as tonight was the first time all season that he’d played without a full week of rest since his last outing. He won’t have that luxury any more, but he really is looking back to his best.