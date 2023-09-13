5 - The Lion Heart: 13 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Fede’s Captaincy in its infancy

FT: Ecuador 2-1 Uruguay



Fede Valverde played the full game. pic.twitter.com/vgZ5ZmOEox — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2023

Alaba still healthy

FT: Sweden 1-3 Austria



David Alaba played the full game. pic.twitter.com/bjZdSmlQlb — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2023

Rodrygo handling the extra weight

FT: Peru 0-1 Brazil



Rodrygo played the full game. pic.twitter.com/KAckvuK8hj — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 13, 2023

Rodrygo is now starting for both Brazil and Real Madrid. This might seem inconsequential but it is an adjustment which has a physical and mental aspect to it. We just hope it makes him stronger and more confident.

And Now.. The Bell’s and Whistles

#5 - Hungry Belli continues to Soar

Jude Bellingham’s wonderful start to the season. pic.twitter.com/XBEgHwwVXK — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 13, 2023

Bellingham translating his club form to the international stage with the three lions. Who can bet against him winning the Kopa trophy. With a goal and an assist against Scotland topped off by his famous celebration in his latest showing, Belli’s destination increasingly looks like.. G. O. A. T

Too soon? If you can’t get overexcited about Jude Bellingham, you’re following the wrong sport!

#2 - Recapturing the Fury

FT: Spain 6-0 Cyprus



• Dani Carvajal played the full game and registered 2 assists. ️

• Joselu played 45 minutes, scored a goal and gave an assist. ⚽️ ️ pic.twitter.com/bzmT8FLIRi — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2023

Carvajal was on his way to the bin by the end of last season. While he's always up for a big game especially in the CL, Dani’s offensive contributions last season were abhorrent.

He's back at this season looking renewed by the weight of the armband. He's looked like a real captain so far this season. Carvajal looks like a player reborn and the club didn’t even have to sign a RB to compete with him.

#18 - The Prince and Pauper

Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Germany:



• 93% pass accuracy

• 2 chances created

• 5/5 long passes

• 1/1 dribbles

• 7/8 duels won

• 3 interceptions

• 3 tackles pic.twitter.com/dHM5ANcO2F — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2023

Tchouameni and Camavinga’s fortunes so far this season have had significant contrast with Tchouameni having more composure and continuity while Camavinga has been gradually finding his feet. His inexperience has reared its head quite a bit as he was hooked at halftime against Getafe. It turned out to be the right move by Ancelotti but you don’t wanna be subbed off at halftime, it is never good.

The younger Frenchman has a ways to go. His talent is clear but his game can be inefficient for stretches. Particularly on the ball. He needs another couple of years to iron things out. He does not optimise his dribbling and passing and relies too heavily on instinct which is not sustainable in a dominant side. You need to be more deliberate and calculating. Hopefully he gets a consistent role and is given a chance to fail. He is a fast learner but boy I’d love to know what Carlo keeps asking him to do.

Tchouameni in the other hand has gone about his work with a princely grace to kick off the season. Long may it continue.

Arda Güler’s Best Juninho Impression

Arda Güler on IG. pic.twitter.com/UEE9rvdskC — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2023

Can’t wait to see this kid cooking opposition players. Real Madrid don’t know how good they have it but.. Time is the Diviner of all things.

Food For Thought..

️ Toni Kroos: “I don't really like stats, I don't believe they mean that much. I don't need the confirmation that I had ‘x’ percentage of accurate passes to know if I played well or not.” pic.twitter.com/Y8Di9tZ7Ax — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2023

Football’s version of Joe Rogan has weighed in with another heavy blow. What do you make of Toni’s comment?

Do you need stats to justify how well a player has done or how well a team has played?

Can you tell if a player is doing well if it doesn’t show up on his xG or some of the louder stats?

