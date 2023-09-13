 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

#5 - The Lion Heart: 13 September 2023

Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Scotland v England - 150th Anniversary Heritage Match

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid Training Session

Fede’s Captaincy in its infancy

Alaba still healthy

Rodrygo handling the extra weight

Rodrygo is now starting for both Brazil and Real Madrid. This might seem inconsequential but it is an adjustment which has a physical and mental aspect to it. We just hope it makes him stronger and more confident.

And Now.. The Bell’s and Whistles

#5 - Hungry Belli continues to Soar

Bellingham translating his club form to the international stage with the three lions. Who can bet against him winning the Kopa trophy. With a goal and an assist against Scotland topped off by his famous celebration in his latest showing, Belli’s destination increasingly looks like.. G. O. A. T

Too soon? If you can’t get overexcited about Jude Bellingham, you’re following the wrong sport!

#2 - Recapturing the Fury

Carvajal was on his way to the bin by the end of last season. While he's always up for a big game especially in the CL, Dani’s offensive contributions last season were abhorrent.

He's back at this season looking renewed by the weight of the armband. He's looked like a real captain so far this season. Carvajal looks like a player reborn and the club didn’t even have to sign a RB to compete with him.

#18 - The Prince and Pauper

Tchouameni and Camavinga’s fortunes so far this season have had significant contrast with Tchouameni having more composure and continuity while Camavinga has been gradually finding his feet. His inexperience has reared its head quite a bit as he was hooked at halftime against Getafe. It turned out to be the right move by Ancelotti but you don’t wanna be subbed off at halftime, it is never good.

The younger Frenchman has a ways to go. His talent is clear but his game can be inefficient for stretches. Particularly on the ball. He needs another couple of years to iron things out. He does not optimise his dribbling and passing and relies too heavily on instinct which is not sustainable in a dominant side. You need to be more deliberate and calculating. Hopefully he gets a consistent role and is given a chance to fail. He is a fast learner but boy I’d love to know what Carlo keeps asking him to do.

Tchouameni in the other hand has gone about his work with a princely grace to kick off the season. Long may it continue.

Arda Güler’s Best Juninho Impression

Can’t wait to see this kid cooking opposition players. Real Madrid don’t know how good they have it but.. Time is the Diviner of all things.

Food For Thought..

Football’s version of Joe Rogan has weighed in with another heavy blow. What do you make of Toni’s comment?

Do you need stats to justify how well a player has done or how well a team has played?

Can you tell if a player is doing well if it doesn’t show up on his xG or some of the louder stats?

Real Madrid Training Session

