Managing Madrid Podcast: Net Gains: Inside the Beautiful Game’s Analytics Revolution

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Ryan O’Hanlon discuss:

Why you need to know who Charles Reep is.

Why you need to know who Luke Bornn is.

Why there is a challenge for top clubs to use advanced analytics

Are Real Madrid using analytics?

The case that signings younger players is the right way to go

Is Real Madrid mentally superior to other teams of the past 15 years?

Measuring psychological differences between Real Madrid and their UCL opponents

Who is Javier Fernandez?

Ralf Ragnick’s football philosophy

And much more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Ryan O’Hanlon (@Rwohan)