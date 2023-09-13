Jude Bellingham shines as England beat Scotland 3-1

Jude Bellingham was the star of the show as England defeated Scotland 3-1 in a friendly match at Hampden Park on Tuesday night. The Real Madrid midfielder scored one goal and set up another for Harry Kane, as the visitors celebrated the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between the two sides with a convincing win.

Bellingham, who played in the #10 role just behind Harry Kane, showed his class and quality throughout the game in his advanced role.

In the 35th minute, with England up 1-0, Bellingham doubled the lead, when he pounced on a loose ball in the box after doing some great work to start the play himself:

Scotland pulled one back in the second half, but Bellingham had the final say, when he delivered a sublime through ball for Kane but the game to bed:

Bellingham was named as the fans’ player of the game, and he received praise from both managers after the match. England boss Gareth Southgate said: “He doesn’t have a point to prove to us, we know he is a really good player.

“Saturday was not his best game but we weren’t at the level we wanted to be and we knew he has a fantastic personality to come back from that.

“His performances have been outstanding and one performance isn’t going to change that.

“As an attacking eight, or where he played tonight, he looks to get into the box.

“Tonight his athleticism to press was so important. Scotland’s system is difficult to play against so we slightly changed our system and he did that well.”