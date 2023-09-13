Valverde plays full 90 minutes in Uruguay’s defeat vs. Ecuador

It was a disappointing night in Quito for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde as his Uruguay side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Ecuador in their latest 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Valverde played the full 90 minutes but could not prevent Ecuador from securing a vital three points courtesy of a Felix Torres double.

Uruguay had gone ahead early through Agustin Canobbio’s close-range finish, but Ecuador equalized on the stroke of halftime when Torres powered home his first goal from a corner. The defender struck again from another set-piece situation on the hour mark to complete his brace and give the home side the lead. Ecuador could have extended their advantage when awarded a penalty, but Enner Valencia failed to convert.

It was a tale of two contrasting halves, with Ecuador dominant in the first, enjoying 65% possession and creating the better openings. Uruguay improved after the break, but Torres’ second goal killed off their hopes.

Valverde endured a quiet game by his standards, managing only 52 touches and failing to stamp his authority on proceedings. The midfielder completed 34 of 39 passes and created no real scoring opportunities for his side. Defensively, he won just one of his four ground duels.

Uruguay now face a tough October qualifying schedule with games against Colombia and Brazil. They are currently fourth in the CONMEBOL standings. Valverde will return to Real Madrid, who have a busy month ahead, including the Madrid derby and Champions League fixtures. The midfielder will be hoping to regain top form ahead of those challenges.