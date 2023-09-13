Real Madrid mildly worried about Endrick’s recent lack of playing time -sources

Real Madrid wonder kid Endrick Felipe hasn’t had an easy time on his first season as a professional football player at Palmeiras. The attacker proved his quality during Palmeiras’ first few games but then lost his starting spot and hasn’t been able to score in more than two months.

In this context, Real Madrid are mildly worried about his recent lack of playing time and believe that he was put under a lot of pressure in the games he started, according to club sources. Endrick turned 17 years old this summer and Los Blancos believe that he should be playing more often so that he could keep developing and improving as a player, although they also understand that Palmeiras have their own goals as a club, per those same sources.

Endrick had no choice but to stay at Palmeiras for the 2023-2024 season, given that FIFA regulations don’t allow players to move to different continents until they turn 18. Real Madrid expected that Endrick would establish himself in the starting XI throughout the course of the season and that hasn’t happened recently.

Furthermore, Los Blancos believe that Endrick’s impending move to the Spanish capital was heavily scrutinized in Brazil, so much that some opposing defenders have been extremely physical —if not downright dirty— against the young player.

Real Madrid still have a lot of faith in their young player, per sources, but they also believe that Endrick will definitely need some time to keep polishing his game before he can be a big contributor for the club in the 2024-2025 season.