Dani Carvajal refutes “totally false” information about his behaviour in the 2018 World Cup

Real Madrid and Spain defender Dani Carvajal has issued a statement on Twitter to deny, what he states, is false information that has been published about him in the press this week. Carvajal said that he has been falsely accused of some vulgar behaviour in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Carvajal said that he finds it regrettable and extremely delicate that the media has the right to write with impunity, giving credibility to the words of third parties, staining his name and honor. He also said that he has already taken legal action against those who have spread these lies.

Carvajal’s statement comes after a Spanish interpreter who was with the team in Russia in 2018 said some stories about the Spanish National team players on a podcast. What Carvajal is referring to specifically is the quote in the original tweet:

«Carvajal me pidió que le dijera a una chica que le quería meter la polla hasta la garganta».



Carvajal’s statement on Twitter reads as follows:

All the information reported in the press during these days referring to me is totally false. From my involvement in political parties to a sexual assault at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. I find it absolutely regrettable and extremely delicate that the media has the right to write with impunity, giving credibility to the words of third parties, staining my name and honor. I have already taken legal action.