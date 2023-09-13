Tchouameni returns to training as Real Madrid prepare for Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid finished their second training session of the week on Wednesday, with the news that midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who was part of the France squad during the international break, returning to training.

Tchouameni, who scored a stunning goal vs Ireland, has impressed for both club and country all season. He is expected to start as the team’s defensive midfielder against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Another positive sign for Ancelotti was the presence of Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy, who continue to recover from their respective injuries. The duo did part of the training session with the team, and the rest on their own in the gym. Both players are close to regaining full fitness and could be ready for the game on sunday.

Vinicius Junior and Arda Güler, who are a bit further away from returning, trained in the gym, where Tchouameni was.

Ancelotti will also have to wait for the return of most of his players who were away on international duty, but most of them will return tomorrow.

Real Madrid are currently first in La Liga, but will face a tough test against Real Sociedad, who are unbeaten and in good form.