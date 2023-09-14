Managing Madrid Podcast: Unsung Real Madrid players and Carlo Ancelotti’s evolution. LIVE CALL

On this patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Patrons on the live call, discuss:

Real Madrid players during the international break

What will happen to Endrick’s development if we sign a striker next season?

La Liga lack of PR

Why Real Madrid’s 2022 UCL success wasn’t lucky

Best resources to learn about Real Madrid history

Why Real Madrid don’t need to use advanced analytics as much as other teams do

How Carlo Ancelotti changed his football philosophy over the years

Dani Carvajal, gluten-free

Fran Garcia vs Ferland Mendy

Miguel Torres

Unsung heroes that need more love

Ivan Helguera recognition

How to maximize Vinicius and Bellingham TOGETHER

Has Tchouameni been Real Madrid’s best player?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)