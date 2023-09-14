Mendy and Ceballos nearing return, could be available against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid players Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy are closing in on making their return to the field having recovered from their injuries. Both Ceballos and Mendy will train hard trying to be available for Sunday’s home match against Real Sociedad with the certainty that they should be more than ready for Wednesday’s Champions League opener against Union Berlin.

While it will be hard for Ceballos to compete for minutes this season, Mendy will compete with Fran Garcia for a chance to start on the left-back spot. The Frenchman is facing a crucial season as his contract with Real Madrid expires in 2025 and the club has shown no intention of giving him a new deal.

On the other hand, Vinicius and Arda Guler are still recovering and will need a few more weeks before they can rejoin the squad in training and eventually wear the team’s jersey once again.